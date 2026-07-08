San Francisco Signal volleyball team is the city’s newest professional sports squad

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San Francisco on Wednesday unveiled its new professional volleyball team, kicking off the announcement with a city-wide celebration.

The San Francisco Signal, a League One Volleyball local expansion team, will first take to the court next January.

In the meantime, several Bay Area landmarks – including Coit Tower, San Francisco City Hall and the Oakland Tribune Building – will be illuminated in the new team’s signature red to mark the announcement.

Additionally, visitors in the city may spot 10-foot branded volleyballs popping up at notable locations across San Francisco.

Also, dozens of beloved Bay Area restaurants – including Waterbar, EPIC Steak, Balboa Café – will be offering special promotions to commemorate the Signal’s launch.

Finally, the team will gather at EPIC Steak on The Embarcadero from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., joining with team owners, investors, partners and community leaders to celebrate the announcement.