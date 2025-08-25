San Francisco to sweep homeless encampments on 6th Street

The Brief San Francisco plans a sweep of homeless encampments on 6th Street, aiming to improve safety and cleanliness. Homeless residents say they struggle to access city services despite progress in the area.



San Francisco is preparing an encampment sweep on Tuesday evening along 6th Street between Howard, Mission, and on Harriet and Russ Streets, a high-profile area long known for open drug use and homelessness. The effort reflects Mayor Daniel Lurie’s renewed focus on reclaiming public spaces while expanding access to shelter and recovery services.

Streets cleaner, but services still strained

Patrols and street cleaning crews were visible Monday as signs warned that outreach teams would offer shelter and services during the sweep.

Sherman has been living on the streets of San Francisco since 2017, after being released from Salinas Valley State Prison.

When he’s not at a navigation center, he’s sleeping outside, and waiting for permanent housing.

Still, he said the conditions on 6th Street have come a long way.

"Five years ago it was shoulder to shoulder, tent to tent... this is cleaned up," he said. "Five years ago, this was a problem."

When asked where he'll go during tomorrow's sweep: "Probably anywhere between Market and Mission."

Mayor Lurie's vision

Lurie has highlighted the transformation of Sixth Street under his administration, launching three recovery‑focused interim housing programs with 200 new beds last week. It's part of his broader "Breaking the Cycle" vision.

Still, access to services remains difficult for many.

James Flynn, who frequently stays in the area and is in recovery, said navigating systems is a challenge.

"I'm open to all sorts of different support, whatever avenue it comes down, I'll take what I can get right now," he said.

But when asked if services were offered in the past, he said:"The navigation centers are full, so to speak‑ish."

A step ahead of the sweeps

Flynn said he also applied for Section 8 housing but was not selected in the lottery.

He has learned to move quickly.

"When the sweeps are coming, I stay one step ahead. If the police are coming immediately, I grab my bags and go," he said.

Meanwhile, local businesses say the sweeps this year have made a difference. Hassan Manea's family owns I.C.U. Market & Deli.

"It's amazing compared to how it was last year," he said.

Jonathan DeNardo, a San Francisco resident, also said there's been a noticeable change, particularly during the day.

"I think we're all tired of seeing it on the street, so if you're not going to take the opportunity to take the services that we're offering, then you need to go elsewhere," he said. "We want the city back, and we want people to want to come here and love San Francisco, it's a beautiful city. I love it. It's home."

