San Francisco teachers will strike Monday if demands not met

A potentially historic teachers’ strike is looming in San Francisco as contract negotiations between educators and the San Francisco Unified School District remain at an impasse, with pay and health care benefits still unresolved.

The teachers union on Thursday said they will strike Monday if their demands are not met. At a news conference, union leaders said they had productive coversations with the district, but they didn't go far enough.

Strike looming

What we know:

That announcement was sure not to please the district.

"My goal is to avoid a strike," SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su said during a news conference Wednesday. "The district is prepared to continue negotiations with UESF (United Educators of San Francisco) so that we can come to an agreement on a fair contract."

A fact-finding report released Wednesday by a three-member panel, made up of a district representative, a union representative and a neutral mediator, proposed a 6% wage increase for teachers over the next two years. The district is currently offering a 6% raise spread over three years, while the United Educators of San Francisco is seeking increases ranging from 9% to 14%.

Teachers say rising housing costs and the Bay Area’s high cost of living have made it increasingly difficult to stay in the profession.

"This is my 10th year teaching in SFUSD," said Monica, a district teacher. "Each year it gets more and more expensive living in San Francisco, and each year it gets harder and harder to continue to come back."

Union demands

Su said the district cannot afford to meet all the union’s demands.

"The fact-finding report echoes the district’s position that SFUSD remains in a dire fiscal situation and cannot financially afford the majority of what UESF is asking for," said Su.

In addition to higher wages, the union’s roughly 5,000 educators are seeking fully funded family health insurance, and protections for immigrant and homeless students.

"SFUSD remains committed to continuing health care discussions as a priority," said Su. "We know that this is the number one issue that our educators are facing at this time."

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Board of Education granted Su expanded authority to determine whether schools would remain open in the event of a strike.

In a post to social media Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said that he has been closely monitoring the situation and been in contact with both sides.

"What is best for our students is for the adults to continue discussions at the table so we can keep kids in the classroom," said Lurie.

