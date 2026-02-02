The Brief Jayda Mabrey, a 15-year-old Gateway High School sophomore, was killed in a triple shooting in San Francisco’s Western Addition on Friday, school officials confirmed. Her younger sister witnessed the shooting, according to a verified GoFundMe. Two other youths were wounded but survived. Gateway Public Schools described Jayda as a deeply loved student whose death has rocked the school community. No arrests or motive have been revealed, though officials say investigators are pursuing strong leads.



A 15-year-old girl killed in a triple shooting in San Francisco’s Western Addition last Friday was a high school sophomore caught in the crossfire as her younger sister watched, according to school officials and family.

The victim was Jayda Mabrey, a student at Gateway High School.

Gateway Public Schools confirmed Jayda's identity in a statement on Monday.

The shooting also left two other youths wounded.

Jayda Mabrey, 15, was shot and killed last Friday in San Francisco's Western Addition. No suspects have been identified in the case. The photo comes courtesy of GoFundMe.

‘Deeply loved’

What they're saying:

"Jayda was a cherished member of our school community—deeply loved by her peers, teachers, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her loss is felt profoundly across our campuses," Gateway Public Schools said. "Our hearts are with Jayda’s family, friends, and all who are mourning her loss."

Details of triple shooting

The backstory:

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street around 5:13 p.m. Friday where they found the three victims. Mabrey was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. The two other victims survived.

According to a verified GoFundMe page created on behalf of Jayda's family, her younger sister witnessed the shooting and is left traumatized.

"Jayda was an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire, and heartbreakingly lost her life far too soon," loved ones wrote. "Jayda was a bright, fun-loving young girl who meant everything to those who knew her...Her smile, laughter, and kind spirit touched so many lives, and her absence has left an unimaginable void."

Search for suspects

Dig deeper:

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and authorities have not disclosed a motive. However, Mayor Daniel Lurie said during a weekend press conference that investigators are following strong leads.

"Based on the information we have at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident," Lurie said. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families, especially the parents."

The San Francisco Police Department continues to investigate the case.