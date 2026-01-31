Youth killed in San Francisco triple shooting; investigation underway

article

The Brief The San Francisco Police Department said their officers responded to the shooting at Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street at 5:13 p.m. on Friday. Three victims were found injured at the scene, and one died at a hospital. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.



One juvenile victim was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’ Western Addition early on Friday evening.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said their officers responded to the shooting at Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street at 5:13 p.m., where they found the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the department’s Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU.

Medics, who responded to the scene, took the victims to the hospital.

One of the victims died of their wounds at the hospital, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name was not released due to their age.

No arrests have been made, and a possible motive for the shooting was not known.

If you have information about what happened, you are asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.