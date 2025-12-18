San Francisco Unified School District budget proposals spark outcry

The San Francisco Unified School District is facing intense pushback over proposed budget cuts as it works to close a projected $102 million deficit for the next school year.

District officials say declining enrollment has led to reduced state funding, forcing leaders to consider cuts that could impact classes, services, and staffing. The proposals drew an overflow crowd to Tuesday night’s school board meeting, where families, educators, and advocates rallied before the meeting.

Outside district headquarters, parents, teachers, and students chanted in opposition, warning that the proposals could harm students and school communities.

Among those speaking out was Reina Tello, a single mother with two children in the district. Her son attends a small high school in San Francisco’s Excelsior neighborhood. She said the school had been considered for closure in previous battles over the budget.

"It makes me mad because it is an unnecessary burden to place on families," Tello said.

Her son, Alan, echoed those concerns.

"Our schools deserve a fair chance, and we are not backing down," he said.

District spokesperson Laura Dudnick emphasized that no school closures are currently being proposed, despite concerns raised by families.

However, several cost-cutting measures are under consideration, including reducing the school day from seven periods to six for middle schools, cutting non-school-site administrative positions at the district office, and reducing staffing at school sites

"We’re looking for creative solutions, ways to stretch our dollars and make the most of our limited resources so that we can do the best possible work for our students," Dudnick said.

Inside the meeting, audience members held signs opposing the proposals as public comment grew emotional at times.

Speakers urged the board to prioritize students and warned against cutting essential services.

One social worker stressed the importance of mental health support in schools.

"If you eliminate these social work positions, where is that work going?" she asked. "Who’s doing that? Who went through the education and training to do risk assessments?"

District officials say no decisions were made Tuesday night.

SFUSD has already held town halls to gather community input and will continue discussions after winter break.

The meeting on Tuesday night is the last for this calendar year.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13.

The district must finalize its budget by June.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or X @AmberKTVU.