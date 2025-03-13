San Francisco Union Square Nintendo store opening date announced

article

The Brief The video-game company says the unique shopping experience will hit SF's Union Square this spring. The store is one of four across the globe and will be the second in the U.S.



Nintendo, the video game franchise that brought you Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon and so many others, announced the opening date for its San Francisco Union Square store.

What we know:

On Thursday, the company said it will start bringing a unique shopping experience to customers in the iconic Union Square area on May 15.

The store will open at 331 Powell Street at Geary Boulevard.

This will be the second Nintendo store in the U.S. The other is in New York City.

Nintendo San Francisco has launched a sweepstakes for a chance to be among the first visitors to their new store. The sweepstakes may especially be of interest to those not from the Bay Area. It includes a three-night, four-day trip to the city, complete with a tour of the store during their launch event.

San Francisco, including Union Square, has struggled with retail vacancies since the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, we reported that San Francisco-born bakery, b. Patisserie, will be taking over a vacant Union Square cafe kiosk formerly occupied by celebrity chef, Tyler Florence.

Florence pulled his cafe, Miller & Lux, out of the kiosk last month.

b. Patisserie is set to open later this month.