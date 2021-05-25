San Francisco unveils $9.5M revitalization plan, hopes for tourism to rebound

San Francisco's mayor unveiled a new plan aimed at revitalizing Union Square, with the aim of bringing visitors back to the city.

Union Square is one of the city's top tourist destinations, and after a year of lockdowns, the mayor says she has a plan to make visitors welcome here.

"The tourists, the 20 million tourists that visit San Francisco every year, that pay the hotel taxes, that shop at Macy's and a number of our small businesses," said Mayor London Breed. "Downtown is the economic engine of San Francisco."

The mayor rolled out a $9.5 million plan that includes about 50 community ambassadors scattered throughout the area, making sure that visitors and locals feel safe, and that those suffering from mental illness or drug or alcohol addiction are guided to the resources they need. "It is so important that as we start to reopen we re-imagine what downtown can be," said Mayor Breed. "We have to make it a safer place for people who live and work here."

The plan also calls for public spaces around Union Square to be transformed into plazas for public performances and large scale events.

Ben Bleiman sits on the city's entertainment commission and heads up the city's Bar Owner Alliance. He says injecting life into public spaces will bring in visitors, and allow the city's nightlife to flourish. "The recovery from the pandemic isn't going to include arts and entertainment and nightlife, it's going to be on the backs of entertainment and nightlife," said Bleiman. "I think it will be the major force in bringing our city back to life."

The owner of Sam's Grill near Union Square says he has confidence the city's investment in the area will allow him to continue welcoming customers at his restaurant has for more then 100 years. "I'm happy to invite all of you to revisit San Francisco to revisit downtown to enjoy it, because we're made for this," said Peter Quartaroli.

The plan for the downtown will be part of the mayor's budget proposal set to be officially unveiled next week. If approved the ambassadors and performers could be in place by this summer.