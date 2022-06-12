San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck.

Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect, 30 year-old Nicanor Cortez, was later tracked down by police after he fled into a nearby apartment unit, SSFPD said.

Cortez allegedly stabbed the worker in the neck "for unknown reasons."

ALSO: Boy crossing highway with 15 other kids struck by car and injured near SFO: CHP

After being stabbed, the victim went to the lobby of the police department and an officer began life-saving efforts. The worker was transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this attack to call Detective Perez at (650) 877-8900.