Live updates: Frigid conditions, more rain, avalanche search

The winter storm isn't going away any time soon. Near-frigid temperatures will persist on Wednesday with highs in the 40s in some Bay Area cities.

On top of the cold, the National Weather Service said there will be a 50% chance of rain in the Bay Area in the morning, and then a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.

On Thursday, more rain is expected.

And in the Sierra, the search is still underway in Nevada County for nine people who are unaccounted for after an avalanche on Tuesday off Interstate 80 near Donner Summit and Truckee. Six survivors have been located and brought to safety. The 15 people had been returning to the trail after a 3-day trip when the avalanche fell.