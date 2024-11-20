Watch live: Track Bay Area storm conditions on interactive radar

An atmospheric river has arrived in the Bay Area this week, bringing heavy rain and wind to the region.

The National Weather service issued a flood watch for parts of the North Bay and into Lake County, which will continue through Saturday. The agency is warning of flooding along streams, creeks and roadways.

A wind advisory is also in effect in parts of the North Bay, including Napa and Marin counties.

The National Weather Service flood watch remains in effect through Saturday morning.

The rain moved to San Francisco in the morning hours Wednesday.

Much of the Bay Area's coastline is under a high surf advisory until 6 a.m. on Friday. The advisory applies to North Bay coastal areas near Point Reyes, through the San Francisco Bay and down to Monterey County and Big Sur.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming and surf conditions.

The Lake Tahoe area is also facing storm conditions this week with a winter storm warning and lake wind advisory.