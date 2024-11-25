As the rain resumed on Monday, Bay Area residents might be trying to tally just how much precipitation has collected over the last seven days.

Thanks to the National Weather Service, the data is meticulously collected and shared with the public.

Venado, a tiny community in Sonoma County famous for its rainfall, received the most – nearly two feet of rain.

And San Jose in Silicon Valley received the least; less than an inch.

The rain on Monday is expected to be light with chilly temperatures.

However, residents should beware of residual flooding on wet streets, especially in the North Bay.

Here are totals from the National Weather Service for the 7 days ending Sunday at midnight: