Fall is days away, the rain is drizzling down over the Bay Area and snow is swirling in the Sierra.

The National Weather Service said the Bay Area will see light rain on Wednesday throughout the region. The precipitation will be small; maybe a few hundredths of an inch, a tenth at most, the weather service said.

Then, further north, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday for elevations above 9,000 feet in Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks.

Meteorologists said to expect between two and five inches of snow.

"This could be a big deal for the mountains," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

Temperatures should warm up by the weekend.