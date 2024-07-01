Get ready for the Bay Area's first prolonged heat wave of the season.

While Monday's temperatures will hover around the 80s and reach 100 in some inland areas, the real heat begins on Tuesday, with Wednesday expected to be the hottest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, Antioch and Healdsburg could see the mercury rising to 108 degrees, Livermore could top 107 degrees and East San Jose could see temps of 100 degrees.

Forecasters predict that temperatures won't fall below 100 degrees inland until July 8.

That means it's going to be a hot July 4 and firefighters are imploring that people don't set off illegal fireworks, which could set up grass and house fires.

Because of the heat, PG&E plans to implement a public safety power shutoff when temperatures reach triple degrees throughout the Bay Area.

The counties where the shutoffs are likely are Napa and Solano in the Bay Area. Lake, Shasta, Yolo and other counties in the Sacramento Valley will also experience the shutoffs.

The shutoff is expected to start Tuesday, the same day an excessive heat watch will go into effect.

Officials did not specify exactly how long the shutoff would last. Residents can get the latest updates here.