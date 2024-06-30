Power shutoffs planned in Bay Area amid heat watches

PG&E plans to implement a public safety power shutoff this week when temperatures reach triple degrees throughout the Bay Area.

The counties where the shutoffs are likely are Napa and Solano in the Bay Area. Lake, Shasta, Yolo and other counties in the Sacramento Valley will also experience the shutoffs.

The shutoff is expected to start Tuesday, the same day an excessive heat watch will go into effect.

Officials did not specify exactly how long the shutoff would last. Residents can get the latest updates here.