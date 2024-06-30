Bay Area to under heat warning, triple digits expected

The Bay Area is about to experience its first prolonged period of the year with well above temperatures. Some high temperatures will reach 20 degrees above normal.

Because of the Fourth of July, people will be outdoors! Unless things change, temps aren't expected to fall below 100 inland until Monday, July 8.

Keep in mind:

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Tuesday Morning, until Friday evening, July 5.

Wednesday will be the hottest day, with Antioch at 109. Livermore, Concord 108 degrees. The East Bay will record the hottest temps, but it will be warm/hot everywhere.

Fire Danger escalates.

Air Quality will deteriorate.

Limited overnight cooling inland.

Monday, July 1, kicks off the first day in a stretch of well above average temps. Locations inland see the 100-degree mark on Monday, with an even more significant increase on Tuesday.

Heat Safety and Impacts:

With extreme heat, especially prolonged heat events, it is a marathon and not a sprint. Our bodies, infrastructure, pets and livestock will be under duress from heat for days as opposed to just a day or two.

Given that there is little overnight relief expected throughout this event, this is where it really becomes a marathon, and precautionary measures are necessitated to prevent adverse results such as heat exhaustion and stroke. This is not just for individuals sensitive to heat, but rather, the entire population.

Heat for this duration and at these temperatures can be dangerous for everyone. Do your body a favor and if you can, suspend outdoor activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on days when Excessive Heat Watches or Warnings are in effect.

Related article

Remain in air conditioning if you have that available to you in your residence, or seek out air-conditioned environments such as stores, movie theaters, restaurants, libraries, and cooling shelters.

If you cannot access air-conditioned environments, must be outside, work outdoors, or otherwise, there are other precautionary measures you can take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe (including pets!) during excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks in the shade and ensure that you are drinking plenty of cool water, or other hydrating beverages such as sports drinks with electrolytes.

Avoid dehydrating drinks such as alcohol or caffeinated beverages. That aside, visiting your city public pool or a lake, river, or ocean can also help keep you cool, but don’t forget the life jacket! If planning on swimming, stick to where there is a lifeguard, and know the ocean or river conditions before you get in.

Although outside of our area, it’s worth repeating: rivers can run fast and cold with snowmelt in the Sierra Nevada mountains, and cold water shock can set in quickly, which can lead to loss of muscle control, and ultimately, drowning.

Cold water shock can also set in for ocean-goers. Our local ocean temps are running 50 to 54 degrees.

Be safe!