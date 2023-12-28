San Francisco woman suffers life-threatening injuries in broom attack by group

article

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a group with a broom in San Francisco, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department said that the assault occurred around 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday in a commercial garage in the 800 block of Mission Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the woman with injuries resulting from the assault.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that it appears the woman was attacked with a broom by four suspects before the group fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are still at large.