San Francisco woman suffers life-threatening injuries in broom attack by group
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a group with a broom in San Francisco, according to police.
The San Francisco Police Department said that the assault occurred around 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday in a commercial garage in the 800 block of Mission Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the woman with injuries resulting from the assault.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said that it appears the woman was attacked with a broom by four suspects before the group fled the scene on foot.
The suspects are still at large.