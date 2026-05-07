San Francisco's 19th Avenue will be closed, again, this weekend: What to know

The Brief Southbound 19th Avenue – Highway 1 – between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco will be closed beginning Friday at 3 a.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Caltrans will be repaving the road, repairing potholes, plus upgrading the area's traffic detection system, during three weekend closures in April. This weekend is the second of three closures.



A major thoroughfare in San Francisco will be closed once again beginning Friday, continuing through the weekend, as Caltrans continues paving and repairing the road.

19th Avenue closure in San Francisco

Southbound 19th Avenue – Highway 1 – between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco will be closed beginning Friday at 3 a.m., through Monday at 5 a.m.

Caltrans will be repaving the road, repairing potholes, plus upgrading the area's traffic detection system, during three weekend closures in April. This weekend is the second of three closures.

Why is 19th Avenue being closed?

The backstory:

"This work is necessary to fix [and] remove potholes, repair unsound pavement and repave lanes. This work will improve ride quality, and maintain safe and connected travel route," Caltrans said.

During the weekend closures, two lanes on 19th Avenue will be fully closed and one lane will stay open for public transit, emergency vehicles and local access, the transit agency said.

Drivers will not be allowed to park on 19th Avenue during the closure.

"No-parking signs will be utilized, and your driveway access may be blocked during upcoming roadway construction on 19th Avenue. Temporary driveway closures or limited access may occur while crews work in front of your property," Caltrans said.

Alternate routes

Transit officials ask that drivers use the following alternate routes during the 19th Avenue closure.

Alternate route: Geary Boulevard

Right on Geary

Left on Great Highway

Left on Lincoln Way

Right on Sunset Boulevard

Left on Sloat Boulevard

Alternate route: Fulton Street

Right on Fulton

Follow route above

Alternate route: Lincoln Way

Right on Lincoln Way

Left on Sunset Boulevard

Left on Sloat Boulevard

Future street closure

The next 19th Avenue closure will begin May 22 at 7 a.m., through May 25 at 10 a.m. This closure will affect both southbound and northbound lanes from Sloat Boulevard to Holloway Avenue.