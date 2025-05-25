San Francisco’s Chinatown hosts first in-person Pride celebration

San Francisco’s Chinatown marked a historic first on Saturday, hosting its first in-person Pride celebration, which included a large procession, traditional lion dancers, and a show of unity between the LGBTQ and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

A block of Grant Avenue in Chinatown was filled with music and celebration, as attendees gathered to witness and participate in the first-ever Chinatown Pride procession.

"I think every neighborhood is starting to have a little Pride celebration, and I think there’s enough Pride to go around," said Estee Longah of San Francisco. "Chinatown is so iconic for not just the city of San Francisco, but also the Asian Pacific Islander community, and I think that it’s important to highlight the queer contributions throughout history."

Though this is the second Pride celebration in the neighborhood, it is the first time the event has been held in person. The inaugural celebration in 2021 was held virtually due to the pandemic.

"We started it in 2021, and it was all virtual at the time because of the pandemic," said Indigo Hua of the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. "To have this in person, taking up space in Chinatown, that has been like a safe haven for outsiders, people who newly immigrated here, rebels, it feels like a really big deal."

Organized by the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco and Edge on the Square, the celebration also coincided with AAPI Heritage Month.

"This is such an important moment," said Jenny Leung, executive director of the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. "We’re in a moment where we just need to be courageous, to take a stand for immigrants and LGBTQ communities, and this is a celebration of pride, joy and revelry."

The event culminated in a runway performance at Portsmouth Square Pedestrian Bridge.



