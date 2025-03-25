As city cracks down, San Francisco’s drug crisis moves to new neighborhoods

The Brief Residents and business owners in San Francisco say recent cleanups have shifted drug-related issues to nearby streets and alleys, worsening their quality of life. Despite a surge in resources and enforcement operations, including a 24/7 mobile command unit, locals say the city’s efforts are not providing lasting solutions.



In recent weeks, Mayor Daniel Lurie and the police have announced successful efforts to clean up and sweeps at some of San Francisco’s biggest drug hotspots.

However, residents and business owners now say the chaos has simply shifted to nearby alleys and streets.

They say their neighborhoods have worsened dramatically and rapidly, since the city's heavily publicized raids. Now, they say their quality of life is worse than ever.

Drug activity shifts

Local perspective:

Julian Avenue, just steps from 16th and Mission streets, has become a new hotspot for open drug use.

One resident, Andrew Wickens, shared his experience of finding a person overdosing outside his building on Monday afternoon and witnessing a person on drugs at the same spot hours later.

"When you walk home with your kids and you see someone OD-ing and dying in front of you, I mean, we're numb to it now because we see it all the time," said Wickens. "It makes me sad that I'm not sad about it because I've seen it so much and I'm just so disappointed."

Wickens' wife, Steff Najera, expressed her frustration with the situation.

During the hour KTVU spent on the block, SFPD patrol cars passed through twice to break up a group of people.

"It’s just pretty stressing because now it just feels unsafe," said Najera. "It’s filthy, and me and my family have to spend time going out there and cleaning our streets, because we don’t like our kids to see our streets in these conditions. So we go out there and pick up needles and poop."

In the last month, Lurie has promised a surge in resources to send the message that San Francisco will no longer tolerate drug markets or illegal vending. A mobile command unit is now posted 24 hours a day at the long-troubled 16th Street BART plaza.

Last week, the San Francisco Police Department conducted a large-scale sweep of open-air drug markets at Market and Van Ness.

"There’s been about 50 open-air drug users all day, every day and night since the mayor started cracking down on the TL (Tenderloin) and the SoMa," said Wickens. "So it’s been a nightmare."

For Kitava Restaurant on Mission Street, the cleanup at 16th and Mission has had a positive impact on its storefront.

"It’s been a dramatic improvement now that there’s a 24/7 presence across the street," said Neil Mitchell, the restaurant’s general manager.

However, the back of his restaurant opens onto Capp Street, which remains a problem area.

"Pretty much every day I’m seeing open drug use, drug sales," said Mitchell. "There’s been a dramatic increase in the past three weeks to a month."

Residents call for lasting change

Neighbors and merchants have formed The 16th Street Alliance to combat lawlessness and demand urgent action from the city. The group met with Mayor Lurie in a community meeting on Friday.

"He’s been working with folks, he’s getting his hands dirty, he’s been rolling up his sleeves as long as there’s action," said Mitchell.

Wickens and his wife Najera also attended the meeting.

"I believe Daniel Lurie, I just have the feeling that he really wants to do something for SF," said Steff Najera. "But in the meantime, we still have to struggle with this mess in the street."

Residents said they can’t rely on 311 to address their complaints, noting that workers often arrive several days, or even a week, after a report is made.

SFPD response

In a statement to KTVU, the SFPD said in part:

"Our strategy for 16th and Mission is similar to the other areas of focus in the City where open air drug usage and narcotics trafficking needs to be addressed. We have conducted enforcement operations in the area of 16th and Misson streets, which includes Julian Ave., that have resulted in narcotics related arrests, but we know that this is not an overnight solution. We will continue to conduct these operations to disrupt the illegal drug markets to improve public safety and overall street conditions.

The officers strategically assigned to the mobile command van are required to secure the immediate area unless there is a life-threatening emergency."

On Tuesday, Mayor Daniel Lurie will make an announcement regarding street outreach at the Department of Emergency Management.

KTVU reached out to Supervisor Jackie Fielder, but did not receive a response.