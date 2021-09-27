San Francisco's Folsom Street Fair returns with new name

The Folsom Street Fair wrapped up this weekend in San Francisco with a historic name for the kinky festival.

Organizers called it "Megahood," the same name of the first Folsom Street Fair 37 years ago which focused on community and fought against gentrification.

The event drew a largely adult crowd, as many come adorned in leather and all sorts of attire to excite a variety of fetishes.

According to the event website "Megahood" first took place in 1984 on the autumnal equinox.

"The Folsom Street Fair was a complex beast, bringing together the diverse, eclectic populations South of Market," said Kathleen Connell, who studied the history of fair.

"It also had one other crucial overarching purpose—helping to fight for the survival of the LGBT communities," she continued.

There were a limited the number of booths this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and proof of vaccination were required. There was no festival last year due to the pandemic.

"It has been a challenge getting our feet back up, being back here on the street but we're just rolling with it and taking what we can one day at a time," said one of the organizers.

