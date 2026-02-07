San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre reopens after $41M restoration

SAN FRANCISCO – The marquee of the historic Castro Theater shines bright once again.

After two years of extensive construction and a budget that nearly doubled, the legendary venue held its long-awaited grand re-opening Friday night. The festivities kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring political leaders and live music, marking a new chapter for the 104-year-old San Francisco landmark.

Another Planet Entertainment, the group overseeing the project, gave KTVU an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the $41 million renovation before the doors opened for a movie night fundraiser.

"This was a labor of love, and my whole heart is in this building," said Mary Conde, senior vice president of Another Planet.

A 'Sistine Chapel' restoration involved meticulous work to reveal the theater’s original glory. Decades of cigarette smoke stains and dust were removed to reveal a ceiling so vibrant it surprised even the theater's regulars.

"I’ve been coming here for 38 years," said Dirty Carol, the night's co-emcee. "Who knew there was any color in the ceiling? To see it restored like the Sistine Chapel, it’s so incredible."

While much of the work is visible—like the restored dressing rooms, Conde noted that a significant portion of the budget went toward "invisible" upgrades, including new plumbing, ventilation, and wiring. The project cost grew from an initial $20 million estimate to a final $41 million.

The backstory:



The renovation was not without its hurdles. The plan to replace traditional theater seating with removable seats to accommodate live performances was a major point of contention with some in the community.

On Friday, those seats were finally on display in a new tiered formation designed to improve sight lines. For many, the result settled the debate.

"They’re beautiful," said attendee Rob Doughty. "It puts everybody’s worries about the seats to rest because it’s a fully functional movie theater and a concert venue."

Why you should care:



For the LGBTQ+ community, the reopening felt like a homecoming. For decades, the Castro Theater has served as a cultural anchor and sanctuary for the neighborhood.

"It’s one of the biggest days of my life," Doughty said. "This is my church. This is where I came out. This is where I found my activism. This is everything to me."

What's next:



The theater's first live concert since the renovation will feature Sam Smith, starting next Tuesday and running through March 14th.

