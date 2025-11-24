San Francisco's iconic cable cars decorated for holiday season

The Brief Each November, more than a dozen cable cars are decorated top to bottom with ornaments, garlands and shimmering lights. KTVU's Zak Sos got a behind-the-scenes look at the decorating process.



The holidays have officially arrived in San Francisco, and along with the tree lightings and decorations, the city’s iconic cable cars are once again getting dressed up for the season.

Each November, more than a dozen cable cars are decorated top to bottom with ornaments, garlands and shimmering lights. Behind the festooned fleet is a small team of volunteers, unofficially known as the cable car elves.

Val Lupiz, a longtime SFMTA gripman, leads the festive operation.

"Ten years old, I discovered these things and at that age I decided it would be really cool to drive these things for a living," said Lupiz.

Most days, Lupiz is out operating one of the city’s 40 cable cars. But come November, he shifts into another role, head elf, managing a small decorating crew.

San Francisco tradition for 25 years

The tradition began 25 years ago with a single decorated car.

"Just seeing the way people’s eyes lit up, it was so much fun," said Lupiz.

Now, more than a dozen cars get the holiday treatment each year. Each decorator adds their own touch, with rules only for safety. Nothing can obstruct a gripman’s view, nothing can be shatterable, and nothing too valuable goes on board.

"Gotta clear the doorway so it won’t hit people in the face," Lupiz said was another rule.

Joseph Amster, a veteran member of the crew, is known for the dangling decorations he adds to the front and middle of the cars.

"I like to see things move and catch the light," said Amster.

Lupiz starts each car with a loose plan, but often decides placement on the fly.

"I think this would look nice, and then I get up there and I’m holding the items and I’m like, ‘oh this would look better,’" said Lupiz.

Hours later, each cable car pulls out of the barn transformed, ready to delight residents and visitors.

"If I can get somebody who sees these things every single day, and they stop and take notice, to me I’ve accomplished what I’ve meant to accomplish," said Lupiz.

The holiday cable cars will run through early January.