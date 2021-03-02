San Francisco’s iconic cable cars to return this fall

San Francisco's iconic cable cars will return to the streets in the fall. They have been sidelined since the pandemic forced a shelter-in-place order in the city nearly one year ago.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on Tuesday the cable cars will be up and running before the 2021 holiday shopping season.

The transportation agency said cable cars will be phased in.

Mayor London Breed said the 150-year-old cable cars are part of the fabric of San Francisco. She added that they've brought tourists, and have helped the economy.