San Francisco's Oracle Park hosts annual Opera in the Ballpark event

Music from the opera "La Traviata" echoed throughout Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants. Instead of baseball, guests watched a live performance from the San Francisco opera on the jumbo screen for the annual "Opera in the Ballpark" event.

Residents like Melissa Buckminster came to enjoy the music under the stars.

"We can bring out whole spread, our picnic spread, and watch amazing opera under the lights. What more could you ask for," said Buckminster.

This free event attracted thousands to the stadium. People rolled out picnic blankets on the grass, shared food with friends, and sipped wine while enjoying the show.

"I never would have gone to the opera had I not been able to come to this event," said Emily Ranieri.

Guests watched a simulcast of the opening night of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata at the war memorial opera house, as it was performed live.

Classical California sponsored the event.

Bill Lueth, the president of KDFC said this is a way to give everyone access to a world-class performance.

"This is one of the great opera companies in the world, let alone America, and it's not that easy to get in to see it among the 2500 tickets in the opera house. But here you can come in and try it, have some garlic fries and spend some time with your closest friends," said Lueth.

SEE ALSO: Lil Nas X 'made it rain' on drag performers at SF Oasis this weekend