San Francisco's parks rank 6th best in the U.S.

The Brief A national nonprofit has ranked San Francisco's park system as the 6th best in the U.S. San Francisco received high marks for access and investment. Washington D.C.'s park system came in first place in the ranking.



San Francisco's park system has been ranked as one of the best in the country.

Moving on up

What we know:

The city ranked sixth on a national index moving up one spot from last year.

According to a study by the Trust For Public Land, investments and access to parks are major factors contributing to San Francisco's high ranking.

Other Bay Area cities in the ‘Top 50’ were Fremont at number 38, San Jose at 41 and Oakland at 44.

Dig deeper:

The ParkScore Index compares park systems across the country's 100 most populated cities in the U.S. San Francisco received 80.2 points out of 100 based on five categories including; acreage, acreage, access, investment, amenities and equity. The city scored perfect scores in the categories of access and investment.

Access looks at the percentage of a city's residents that live within a walkable half-mile of a park. Investment looks at the relative financial health of a city's park system, which is essential to ensuring the park system is maintained at a high level, according to the index.

Washington D.C.'s park system came in first place, with Irvine, California and Minneapolis, Minnesota rounding out the top three in the rankings.

For a more detailed look at some of the data on San Francisco's parks, check out the ParkServe map.

For more on the ParkScore methodology, click here.

Trust For Public Land is a nonprofit focused on creating park space and ensuring everyone has access to a park space within a 10-minute walk from their home.