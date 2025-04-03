San Francisco's rezoning plan to add housing would affect Richmond, Sunset, Marina districts

The San Francisco Planning Department on Thursday released a rezoning plan to make way for more housing.

Rezoning plan

What we know:

The goal is to add 36,000 units of new housing to meet state requirements. The draft proposal would allow taller buildings to be built along transit and commercial corridors, specifically from the Marina to the Sunset and Richmond districts.

The so-called "family zoning" plan, which has the backing of Mayor Daniel Lurie, focuses on allowing buildings to be built an additional 6 to 8 inches, making some neighborhoods more dense.

The city has until January 2026 to complete the rezoning effort, but the mayor's office is working to roll out the changes sooner in an effort to combat the city's growing housing crisis.

What they're saying:

Mayor Lurie's statement said in part, "We will continue listening to communities across the city through this process. But this map is a strong starting point and it reflects a governing philosophy that I believe San Franciscans voted for: practical leadership rooted in openness, dialogue, and a deep love for this city."

State Senator Scott Wiener, who supports increasing housing density, especially near public transit, said, "enacting this new vision for housing will be a massive step toward breaking San Francisco's decades-long cycle of underbuilding and railing prices. Combined with our state-level work to accelerate permitting for new homes. The rezoning has the potential to move the dial."

What's next:

Wiener congratulated the mayor for his leadership in "charting a positive course for San Francisco on housing." He indicated the Board of Supervisors still needs to approve the plan. The legislative package is expected to be introduced to the board by late spring or summer 2025.

A hearing on the plan is set for next Thursday, April 10. That is followed by an April 17 hearing to discuss small business impacts of this plan.

The Source Statements from Mayor Lurie, State Sen. Scott Wiener, SF Planning document