The Brief A 25-year-old man, Keonte Gathron, was convicted of murdering 89-year-old Yik Oi "Huang Popo" Huang. Prosecuotrs said he beat and robbed Huang during her morning exercises, then burglarized her home. Huang died a year later from complications related to her injuries.



A young man has been found guilty of murder in the brutal beating of an 89-year-old woman who died a year after the attack.

Verdict

What we know:

Keonte Gathron, 25, was convicted Tuesday in the killing of Yik Oi "Huang Popo" Huang, who was robbed near her Visitacion Valley home in January 2019.

The Attack

The backstory:

Huang had stepped outside to do her daily exercises at the Visitacion Valley Playground when she was attacked.

After beating and robbing the elderly woman, authorities said Gathron went to Huang’s nearby home and burglarized it.

Huang was found on Raymond Avenue, a few blocks from her home, bloodied, disoriented, and suffering from severe head injuries. She died a year later, in January 2020, from complications related to her injuries.

The park where the attack occurred was later renamed Yik Oi Huang Peace and Friendship Park in honor of the woman.