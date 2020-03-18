San Jose adjusts to practicing social distancing to slow spread of disease

Health officials said the new tactic of social distancing will dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus, but how well are people doing that?

In a world, where everyone is now being told to social distance themselves, KTVU found examples of people who were not at the basketball court, at the light and at the grocery store.

Alex Moreland of Campbell was at Trader Joe’s stretching his arms, trying to measure out six feet, which is how far the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the virus can spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person. However, he admits it hasn't been easy.

“I don't know how realistic it is with all the people around and you can't really tell someone to stay six feet away from you,” said Moreland.

“It seems really hard to do in theory but actually it's the easiest thing to do,” said Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Runjhun Misra.

Dr. Misra said social distancing drastically reduces exposure to the coronavirus. Those who have the disease can show no symptoms and can spread it inadvertently.

“When you practice social distancing, what that ensures is that no one is coming into contact with anyone else,” said Dr. Misra.

Health experts said it’s critical to buy time and the more people who practice social distancing in the beginning of the pandemic, the less people infected overall and the healthcare system won't collapse. There are exceptions.

“If you live under the same roof and live in the same household, you are able to go out for a walk without having that six feet between you,” said Dr. Misra.

Dr. Misra advises if a person in that household is sick to stay in another room.

At Sushi Confidential in Campbell, the owner has posted signs and configured his front patio to ensure customers and employees to maintain their distance.

“We don't want any customers to potentially come inside the restaurant so we made everything in a u-shape to create a barrier,” said Sushi Confidential Owner Randy Musterer.

Musterer also sprays credit cards with disinfectant and separates dirty and clean pens. It’s a new reality that many people say will take time getting used to.

“I’m kind of a hugger so I’m a loving person,” said Teri Morrow of San Jose. “I love to hug people, my friends, people I love so that’s weird for me. I still have to think about it.”