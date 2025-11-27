Oakland porch pirate swipes FedEx packages minutes after delivery

The Brief An Oakland resident reported that a porch pirate stole his packages just minutes after they were delivered in the Adams Point neighborhood. The theft happened at a home near Orange and Pearl Streets. The victim said a pair of AirPods was among the stolen items and has filed a police report.



An Oakland resident said a porch pirate stole his packages just minutes after they were delivered.

Theft caught on video

The theft happened in the Adams Point neighborhood and was captured on video.

According to the resident, the thief pulled up in a Kia Soul to a home near Orange and Pearl streets moments after a FedEx driver dropped off the packages.

The video shows the Kia parked in a driveway as someone walks out of frame and then returns carrying multiple stolen packages.

The victim said a new pair of AirPods was among the items taken.

"I’m mad and frustrated, but I’ve lived in Oakland for 57 years, so I’m kind of used to it," the victim said.

He has filed a police report.