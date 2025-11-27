Oakland porch pirate swipes FedEx packages minutes after delivery
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident said a porch pirate stole his packages just minutes after they were delivered.
Theft caught on video
The theft happened in the Adams Point neighborhood and was captured on video.
According to the resident, the thief pulled up in a Kia Soul to a home near Orange and Pearl streets moments after a FedEx driver dropped off the packages.
Featured
The video shows the Kia parked in a driveway as someone walks out of frame and then returns carrying multiple stolen packages.
The victim said a new pair of AirPods was among the items taken.
"I’m mad and frustrated, but I’ve lived in Oakland for 57 years, so I’m kind of used to it," the victim said.
He has filed a police report.