Oakland porch pirate swipes FedEx packages minutes after delivery

By
Published  November 27, 2025 5:34pm PST
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
An Oakland resident reported that a porch pirate stole his packages just minutes after they were delivered in the Adams Point neighborhood.

The Brief

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident said a porch pirate stole his packages just minutes after they were delivered.

Theft caught on video

The theft happened in the Adams Point neighborhood and was captured on video.

According to the resident, the thief pulled up in a Kia Soul to a home near Orange and Pearl streets moments after a FedEx driver dropped off the packages.

The video shows the Kia parked in a driveway as someone walks out of frame and then returns carrying multiple stolen packages.

The victim said a new pair of AirPods was among the items taken.

"I’m mad and frustrated, but I’ve lived in Oakland for 57 years, so I’m kind of used to it," the victim said.

He has filed a police report.

