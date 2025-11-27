Expand / Collapse search

Minors among arrests in $6,000 Lululemon theft in San Mateo

By
Published  November 27, 2025 6:58pm PST
San Mateo
KTVU FOX 2
Surveillance video shows man breaking into Oakland Lululemon

Surveillance video shows man breaking into Oakland Lululemon

Oakland police released video of a man breaking into a Lululemon store earlier this week, asking for the public's help in figuring out who he is.

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old man and three minors were arrested after allegedly stealing $6,000 in merchandise from a San Mateo Lululemon.
    • Two of the juveniles are also linked to a previous Lululemon theft involving $13,000 in goods.
    • The suspects were found in Oakland with the stolen items; the adult was booked into jail and the teens were released to their parents.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man and three minors were arrested in Oakland in connection with the organized retail theft of about $6,000 in clothing from a Lululemon store, police said.

Suspects tied to earlier $13,000 theft

Two of the juveniles are also suspects in a prior Lululemon theft where $13,000 in merchandise was stolen, according to San Mateo police.

Featured

Oakland porch pirate swipes FedEx packages minutes after delivery
article

Oakland porch pirate swipes FedEx packages minutes after delivery

An Oakland resident said a porch pirate stole his packages just minutes after they were delivered.

Theft reported at Hillsdale Mall

What we know:

The latest theft was reported about 2:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Lululemon at 17 Hillsdale Mall. The four suspects fled in a vehicle that was later located in Oakland with the stolen merchandise, police said.

Charles Gaines II, 19, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The three teens— a boy and two girls ages 14 to 17, all from Oakland, were released to their parents or guardians, police said.

Image 1 of 2

A 19-year-old man and three minors were arrested after allegedly stealing $6,000 in merchandise from a San Mateo Lululemon.

San MateoCrime and Public Safety