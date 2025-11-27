Minors among arrests in $6,000 Lululemon theft in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man and three minors were arrested in Oakland in connection with the organized retail theft of about $6,000 in clothing from a Lululemon store, police said.
Suspects tied to earlier $13,000 theft
Two of the juveniles are also suspects in a prior Lululemon theft where $13,000 in merchandise was stolen, according to San Mateo police.
Theft reported at Hillsdale Mall
What we know:
The latest theft was reported about 2:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Lululemon at 17 Hillsdale Mall. The four suspects fled in a vehicle that was later located in Oakland with the stolen merchandise, police said.
Charles Gaines II, 19, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
The three teens— a boy and two girls ages 14 to 17, all from Oakland, were released to their parents or guardians, police said.
