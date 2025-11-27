Oakland fugitive wanted in killing of his nephew captured in Phoenix
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man wanted on suspicion of killing his nephew in Oakland was arrested on Thanksgiving after eight months on the run.
Arrest in Phoenix
What we know:
Marvin Prudhomme, 30, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix. Police said he initially resisted arrest and refused to provide his real name before being booked on a murder warrant in the killing of his nephew, 19-year-old Zion Greenwood.
April shooting in Oakland
The backstory:
The shooting happened just after midnight on April 4 at Greenwood’s father’s apartment near 14th and Filbert streets. Prudhomme, who was down on his luck, had been staying at the home.
Police said Prudhomme first shot Greenwood’s father, wounding him, before fatally shooting Greenwood and fleeing the scene.
Later that day, a 9mm handgun was found in a yard near 14th and West streets. According to court documents, witnesses told police that Prudhomme later appeared and said he was in trouble because he had shot someone with the weapon.
"I am hurt, I'm distraught, I'm crying every day, and I can't even seem to come to grips with my own life," the victim’s mother, Kentara Gaines, said in July.
Added the victim's grandmother, Sherrie Gaines, "Zion was a great kid. He was my first grandson."
She said he spoke three languages: Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Spanish.