The Brief Marvin Prudhomme, wanted in the April killing of his nephew in Oakland, was arrested on Thanksgiving after eight months on the run. Police say Prudhomme shot and wounded the victim’s father before fatally shooting 19-year-old Zion Greenwood and fleeing.



A man wanted on suspicion of killing his nephew in Oakland was arrested on Thanksgiving after eight months on the run.

Arrest in Phoenix

What we know:

Marvin Prudhomme, 30, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix. Police said he initially resisted arrest and refused to provide his real name before being booked on a murder warrant in the killing of his nephew, 19-year-old Zion Greenwood.

April shooting in Oakland

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after midnight on April 4 at Greenwood’s father’s apartment near 14th and Filbert streets. Prudhomme, who was down on his luck, had been staying at the home.

Police said Prudhomme first shot Greenwood’s father, wounding him, before fatally shooting Greenwood and fleeing the scene.

Later that day, a 9mm handgun was found in a yard near 14th and West streets. According to court documents, witnesses told police that Prudhomme later appeared and said he was in trouble because he had shot someone with the weapon.

"I am hurt, I'm distraught, I'm crying every day, and I can't even seem to come to grips with my own life," the victim’s mother, Kentara Gaines, said in July.

Added the victim's grandmother, Sherrie Gaines, "Zion was a great kid. He was my first grandson."

She said he spoke three languages: Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Spanish.