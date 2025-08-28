San Jose Archdiocese will review security at Catholic schools

The San Jose Archdiocese says it will review security measures at each of its Catholic schools in the wake of the mass shooting that happened Wednesday at a Catholic church and school in Minneapolis.

In a statement on Wednesday night, San Jose Bishop Pierre DuMaine said each school in the diocese will review its safety measures as an added precaution:

"Every Catholic school in the diocese of San Jose follows established safety procedures and works closely with local authorities. Immediately and in the days ahead, our schools will review these measures again to ensure that staff and students remain prepared."

At Notre Dame High School in San Jose on Thursday, students and parents said they're glad for that extra review.

But they wish mass shootings and tragedies like this were not as frequent as they've become...

"The fact that someone can just walk in, it's scary," said student Isela Trujillo. "We always have to have lock down drills. I hope things don't change because our community's really tight here and I really want us to be connected."

At other Bay Area Catholic churches, parishioners and faith leaders mourned the deaths of two children and the 17 people wounded by a gunman in Minneapolis during a morning Mass at the annunciation Catholic church and adjoining K-8 Catholic school.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime against Catholics and an act of domestic terrorism.