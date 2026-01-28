San Jose armed robbery suspect arrested after accomplice killed in police shootout

The Brief Authorities arrested Edward Macias, 29, in connection with multiple armed robberies he allegedly committed with Mohamed Husein, who was later killed in a police shootout following a multi-county chase. Police said the pair carried out armed robberies at a liquor store on McKee Road and a convenience store on Coleman Avenue, threatening victims with a knife and demands for cash. The case escalated Jan. 21 when Husein led officers on a chase from Hollister back to San Jose, where he was fatally shot after striking a police sergeant during a gunfight.



Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies allegedly committed with another man who was later fatally shot following a multi-county chase and shootout with police in San Jose.

Armed robberies under investigation

The backstory:

Authorities said Edward Macias, 29, allegedly committed an armed robbery at about 8:25 p.m. Jan. 17 at a liquor store in the 1700 block of McKee Road.

Macias and 30-year-old Mohamed Husein of Davis arrived at the store in a red Corvette, authorities said. Husein allegedly stole the Corvette earlier that day from a dealership in Sacramento.

During the robbery, authorities said one suspect brandished a knife while the other demanded cash and threatened to kill the victim. One of the suspects emptied the cash register and handed the money to his accomplice before both fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Second robbery the following night

Dig deeper:

The next day, at about 11:26 p.m., authorities said the suspects committed another armed robbery at a convenience store in the 800 block of Coleman Avenue.

Macias and Husein allegedly confronted the victim, with one suspect armed with a knife while the other threatened to shoot if the register was not opened. The suspects took cash and fled.

Husein was also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery on the Peninsula, authorities said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities arrested Edward Macias in connection with several armed robberies in San Jose he allegedly committed with a suspect who was gunned down by police.

Deadly chase and shootout

What we know:

The case took a deadly turn Jan. 21 when the San Jose Police Department’s Real Time Intelligence Center flagged the stolen Corvette using automated license plate readers.

After a brief chase, officers lost sight of the vehicle, but a police helicopter tracked it roughly 50 miles south to Hollister.

In Hollister, authorities said local officers and San Benito County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Husein. After the vehicle broke down, Husein allegedly opened fire on officers before stealing another car and fleeing back toward San Jose. He also allegedly fired at California Highway Patrol officers during the pursuit.

The chase ended near San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, where police said Husein crashed into a patrol car and opened fire again, striking a San Jose police sergeant. Another officer struck Husein with a patrol car to stop the shootout, authorities said.

"The suspect continued to circle the sergeant’s patrol vehicle while firing at him from only feet away," SJPD Chief Paul Joseph said. "Bullets hitting the vehicle as [the] sergeant returned fire while bleeding from the head."

Husein attempted to steal a police cruiser and then fled on foot toward another occupied vehicle before he was shot and killed by officers. He was armed with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine, police said.

The injured sergeant suffered a fractured skull.

"This was a scene none of us want to see in real life — like an action movie," Joseph said.

Second robbery suspect arrested

Following a continued investigation, authorities identified Macias as the second suspect in the San Jose armed robberies.

He was arrested Jan. 22 in Los Banos on charges of robbery and conspiracy.