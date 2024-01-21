San Jose moves to ban encampments on Guadalupe River Trail

San Jose officials are attempting to clear encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail once and for all.

Mayor Matt Mahan and other officials said Saturday they want to declare "no return zones" along the trail, which has long been an area with large numbers of people living in tents, RVs and other makeshift quarters.

A $2 million grant was used to offer shelter and service to some of the people who dwell along the trail, Mahan said. Now, Mahan wants the city council to take up a proposal that would declare a section of that trail a no-return zone, which would be the first-of-its-kind ban, according to the Mercury News.

"Creating no-return zones for encampments removed or clear along the Guadalupe River Trail will help us keep the trail clean, said Councilmember Devora Davis. "Because it was really uncomfortable to do so, and it felt unsafe."

The proposal would apply to a half-mile section of the trail from Woz Way to Julian Street.

Well-maintained open spaces are import to community well-being and public health, Mahan said.