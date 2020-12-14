San Jose church continues to ignore county health orders

Dozens of people attended services at San Jose's Calvary Chapel Sunday morning, defying a ban on indoor worship gatherings.



The service comes just days after pastor Mike McClure was found in contempt of court for continuing the services and not following social distancing mandates.

The pastor and the church face fines of $2,500 per day, for a total of $55,000 for past violations.

Mcclure's attorneys say the ban on in-person religious services is not respecting the U.S. Constitution, and that it's governmental intrusion on people's liberties.