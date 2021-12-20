San Jose cleanup employee attacked with machete

San Jose police said an employee who works with the city's Beautify San Jose program was attacked Monday morning by a homeless person wielding a machete.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said that the injury is minor.

The attack occurred near Irene and Taylor streets, not too far from Columbux Park.

Aerial video showed police cars parked near what looked liked tents belonging to unsheltered people.

Mayor Sam Liccardo launched Beautify San Jose in 2017 to reclaim San Jose's public spaces, bringing together thousands of volunteers to remove trash from streets and waterways and supporting the efforts of citizens to beautify their neighborhoods.

MORE: Attempted robbery at San Jose Macy's store thwarted by loss prevention team

Advertisement