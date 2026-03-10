San Jose to consider revising Flock surveillance policies

article

The Brief San Jose officials are set to consider revisions Tuesday to the city's automated license plate reader program, scaling back some aspects of the surveillance system. Under the proposed revisions, the length of time license plate data is stored would be reduced from one year to 30 days. The police chief is also seeking to prohibit placement of Flock cameras near houses of worship and clinics that offer reproductive services.



San Jose officials are set to consider revisions Tuesday to the city's automated license plate reader program, scaling back some aspects of the surveillance system amid growing privacy concerns that have led other Bay Area cities to abandon the technology altogether.

Unlike Mountain View, which terminated its contract with Flock Safety over privacy objections, San Jose will retain the camera network. However, Police Chief Paul Joseph is proposing significant changes to how the system operates.

Related article

Under the proposed revisions, the length of time license plate data is stored would be reduced from one year to 30 days. Joseph is also seeking to prohibit placement of Flock cameras near houses of worship and clinics that offer reproductive services.

The proposals reflect broader national scrutiny over automated license plate readers, which law enforcement agencies say are valuable crime-fighting tools but which critics argue enable mass surveillance of residents going about their daily lives.