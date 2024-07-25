Expand / Collapse search

San Jose couple identified as victims who drowned off Santa Cruz

Published  July 25, 2024 2:59pm PDT
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Two people who drowned after being swept into the ocean off Santa Cruz have been identified as a San Jose couple.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Pedro David Guadarrama Ceron, 30, and Emma Nelly Diazleal Lopez, 33, both from San Jose.

The two were standing on rocks near West Cliff Drive and David Way on July 16 when large waves pulled them into the water.

Santa Cruz Fire Department Chief Rob Oatey said the spot where the two were standing is known locally as "death rocks" because of the turbulent currents that can change suddenly.

After being found face down in the water by first responders, the couple was pulled out but later pronounced dead.