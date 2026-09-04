San Jose detectives arrest eight people in connection to June shooting that left one dead, one injured

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The Brief San Jose investigators arrested eight people in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Of the eight people arrested, one is a minor, and has not been identified. The link between the suspects and the crime has not been publicized. The investigation is ongoing.



Authorities in San Jose arrested eight people suspected of being involved in a June shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

The seven adult individuals — six men, one woman — were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder. A minor who was also arrested has been booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, also for murder.

Shooting

The backstory:

San Jose Police Department patrol officers on June 28 responded to a report of a shooting in the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street. Upon arriving, officers found an unconscious adult man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite administering life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers located a second adult male shooting victim several yards away. That individual was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later stabilized.

Suspects

Dig deeper:

The seven adult suspects identified by detectives during the course of the investigation are:

Izaiah Hernandez

Sabastian Saldana

Ezequiel Mercado

Nevaeh Luna-Rosales

Jaden Diaz-Mejia

Fabian Diaz-Gomez

Johnny Picazo

The investigation is ongoing.