San Jose detectives arrest eight people in connection to June shooting that left one dead, one injured
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose arrested eight people suspected of being involved in a June shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.
The seven adult individuals — six men, one woman — were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder. A minor who was also arrested has been booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, also for murder.
Shooting
The backstory:
San Jose Police Department patrol officers on June 28 responded to a report of a shooting in the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street. Upon arriving, officers found an unconscious adult man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Despite administering life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased.
Officers located a second adult male shooting victim several yards away. That individual was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later stabilized.
Suspects
Dig deeper:
The seven adult suspects identified by detectives during the course of the investigation are:
- Izaiah Hernandez
- Sabastian Saldana
- Ezequiel Mercado
- Nevaeh Luna-Rosales
- Jaden Diaz-Mejia
- Fabian Diaz-Gomez
- Johnny Picazo
The investigation is ongoing.