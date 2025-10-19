San Jose Earthquakes win season finale, fall short of playoffs

The Brief The Earthquakes closed out the season with a 2-1 comeback win over Austin FC at PayPal Park. Despite the victory, they missed the playoffs due to results elsewhere in the league.



The San Jose Earthquakes ended their 2025 regular season with a dramatic 2–1 win at PayPal Park on Saturday night, but the victory wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Fans arrived with high hopes and plenty of excitement, knowing a postseason berth was still within reach.

They were rewarded with a thrilling finish. After trailing 1–0, San Jose rallied with two late goals to claim the win over Austin FC.

What they're saying:

"As soon as the other team scored it was a little scary," said Katrina Evans of Vallejo. "But honestly the crowd was there and we kept each other sane and then it was one to another and the excitement just skyrocketed."

The Earthquakes needed not just a win, but also help from other results around the league. Three other matches had to swing in San Jose’s favor for them to qualify.

Those hopes were dashed in the final minutes of the Real Salt Lake - St. Louis game, sealing the team’s fate.

"They battled, they didn't have anything going their way and then it came through, that's all you can ask for," said Nick Lazar of San Jose. "So it's just relief and excitement and joy."

The Quakes haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, and fans like Keith Doser of Union City say that drought has tested their loyalty.

"I come here every year and hope for the best," Doser said. "Can’t win them all. Especially with 30 teams now in the league, it's going to get tougher and tougher, but I'll be here every year until the end."

Big picture view:

The 2025 season marked a major turnaround for the Earthquakes, who finished last in MLS in 2024.

This was the first season under head coach Bruce Arena, one of the most accomplished managers in American soccer history.

"After last year and then coming back and performing like this, it's amazing," said Lars Stokkebye of San Jose. "I started watching them in 1979, so I've been through them all and it's just good to see them back, Bruce is doing a great job."

Though their playoff dreams were cut short, fans praised the team’s renewed energy under Arena.