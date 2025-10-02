San Jose event planner charged with stealing thousands in quinceañera money

article

The Brief Juan Martin Gaspar – who is also known as Juan Martin Barcenas – was arraigned on seven counts of felony grand theft. The man ran a company named "VIP Eventss" and allegedly stole thousands of dollars from families who sought his services as a quinceañera planner. In some cases, the families would be confronted by unpaid vendors that would show up – sometimes on the days of the celebrations – demanding payment from them.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced it filed charges against a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars earmarked for quinceañera festivities.

51-year-old Juan Martin Gaspar – who is also known by the name Juan Martin Barcenas – was arraigned on Sept. 25 on seven counts of felony grand theft for allegedly taking "large fees" from at least seven families who sought his services as a quinceañera planner, according to the district attorney’s office.

Authorities said Gaspar was a "well-known planner" who operated a company named "VIP Eventss." The payments he took from families between 2023 and 2024 were meant to cover the costs of venues and food, but authorities allege the vendors never received payment from Gaspar.

In some cases, the families would be confronted by unpaid vendors that would show up – sometimes on the days of the celebrations – demanding payment from them, according to the district attorney’s office.

"A quinceañera is a very important event in a young woman’s life," said Santa ClaraDistrict Attorney Jeff Rosen. "The memories of that special day should be wonderful ones, not the memory of being ripped off by someone you trusted."

Gaspar was released on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 2. He was ordered not to work as an event planner while the criminal case is pending.