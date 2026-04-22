1-year-old boy killed in San Jose crash identified

The Brief A 1-year-old boy, identified as Olivier Carmelo Sgarlata, was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in San Jose. The crash occurred near Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Avenue, and authorities have not said what caused it or who else was involved. Evidence markers were seen at the scene, while a neighbor expressed concern for the family impacted by the tragedy.



A 1-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in San Jose, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the child as Olivier Carmelo Sgarlata.

Crash details

What we know:

Olivier was struck by a car around 4:23 p.m. near Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Avenue, officials said.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or who else was involved.

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Scene investigation

Footage from the scene showed several evidence markers at a residential property in the Canoas Garden Townhomes complex. It was not clear what the markers indicated. An airport taxi cab was also seen behind police tape.

Neighbor reaction

What they're saying:

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said she was concerned about a family affected by the crash, referring to a mother and father, but did not provide additional details.