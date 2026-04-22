1-year-old boy killed in San Jose crash identified
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 1-year-old boy was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in San Jose, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the child as Olivier Carmelo Sgarlata.
Crash details
What we know:
Olivier was struck by a car around 4:23 p.m. near Almaden Expressway and Canoas Garden Avenue, officials said.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash or who else was involved.
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Scene investigation
Footage from the scene showed several evidence markers at a residential property in the Canoas Garden Townhomes complex. It was not clear what the markers indicated. An airport taxi cab was also seen behind police tape.
Neighbor reaction
What they're saying:
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said she was concerned about a family affected by the crash, referring to a mother and father, but did not provide additional details.
The Source: Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office along with earlier reporting.