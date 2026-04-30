Arrest made in San Jose double homicide at illegal gambling den

The Brief Two men were fatally shot inside a San Jose commercial building on March 12. Police say the site was operating as an illegal gambling den. Gustavo Rodriguez. 46, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case; motive remains under investigation.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide at an illegal gambling den in San Jose last month, authorities said.

Shooting details

What we know:

The shooting occurred March 12 at about 10:11 p.m. in the 700 block of East Santa Clara Street. Police said officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a commercial building. Both victims died at the scene from their injuries.

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Investigation

Dig deeper:

The suspect fled following the shooting. As detectives investigated, they determined that the location where the double homicide occurred was operating as an illegal gambling establishment. Authorities also identified the suspected shooter as 46-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez.

Gustavo Rodriguez. 46, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case.

Arrest

Rodriguez was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.