USMNT gets promising sign as Chris Richards completes first full practice since injuring ankle

The Brief Injury Update: U.S. Men’s National Team center back Chris Richards participated in his first full practice Monday since tearing two left ankle ligaments on May 17. Crucial Timing: The update comes just five days before the USMNT's World Cup opener against Paraguay, with a roster replacement deadline looming Thursday night. Positive Outlook: Despite missing recent friendlies, Richards has stated he expects to play, a sentiment backed by strong visual progress during an open practice in Irvine.



United States Men’s National Team top defender Chris Richards returned to a full training session Monday, providing a massive boost to the squad just five days before its opening World Cup match.

U.S. Star Defender Chris Richards Back at practice

Richards, a crucial center back for the U.S., has been sidelined since tearing two ligaments in his left ankle during a Premier League match on May 17.

The U.S. team practiced in front of more than 5,000 fans in Irvine as they ramped up preparations for Saturday's tournament opener against Paraguay in Inglewood.

A Delayed Recovery Pathway

Richards' road back to the pitch has faced unexpected hurdles. Initial projections estimated a 10-day recovery period, which would have made him available for the U.S. team’s first friendly against Senegal on May 31.

However, the defender missed that match, as well as Saturday's final tune-up against Germany.

The timing of Monday's return to full training is critical for the coaching staff. Under tournament regulations, teams are permitted to replace injured players on their official rosters until Thursday night.

Analyst Notes Strong Progress

Despite the missed game time, those close to the team are expressing optimism about Richards' physical condition. MLS and World Cup analyst Brian Dunseth observed Richards ahead of the Germany friendly.

"For about 45 minutes he was physically active, physically noble, sharp on his cutting," Dunseth said. "I didn't see any grimaces. It gave me hope that in these next couple of days he was going to be available for full training."

Dunseth added that the U.S. coaching and medical staffs appeared to share that optimistic outlook.

Following Monday's session, Richards showed no visible signs of discomfort, spending time laughing with fans and signing autographs.

The Defensive Anchor

Richards' presence is widely considered vital to a U.S. defensive unit currently facing depth challenges. Beyond his tactical skill, his intangible traits as irreplaceable on the world stage.

"He lets somebody know immediately: 'Hey, you might be a better player individually and or collectively, but you're in for a difficult battle,'" Dunseth said. "It starts there and ends with the guys trusting him. In a stage like this, that's an incredibly important factor."

Richards has publicly maintained that he expects to play in the tournament.

The USMNT will close its doors to the public for the remainder of the week, holding closed training sessions ahead of Saturday's match.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report