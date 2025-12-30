San Jose getting ready for New Years Eve

The Brief San Jose's Continental Bar and Lounge is preparing to ring in 2026. The bar will host a NYE Bollywood-themed party. One family is planning a kid-friendly version of a New Year's Eve Party complete with a 9 p.m. ball drop



From the fog, to the lasers, to the big balloon drop, San Jose's Continental Bar and Lounge is pulling out all the stops.

"A lot of logistics between my boss, bartenders, engineers and DJs," said bar manager Benny Cayetano.

They are hosting a Bollywood-themed party. Benny says that music is becoming more popular.

"With these amazing DJs mixing Bollywood Indy music with Latin and different mixes," he added.

SOFA neighborhood

There will be a lot of mixing at the bar. Benny is making Mexican eggnog. He is hoping more people will come to SOFA, a neighborhood where he saw the bands No Doubt and Metallica Play back in the day.

"There is a lot of history here. Not just music, art. We want to make sure people come and see what we offer," said Cayetano.

Just down the block, Courage Anyone Cocktail Lounge is having its very first New Year's Eve party. They have a big stage and live DJ.

"Being a first-time business owner is exciting because now I get to showcase what we can provide, not just to San Jose but also the SOFA district," said owner Kenton Kuwada.

Family-style celebration

Not far from SOFA, the McSwain family is having a party at home.

"No more bars for us on New Years," said Chris McSwain.

They are going to do a ball drop at 9 p.m. with the kids and then at midnight with the adults.

"We are going to do the 9 p.m. for the kids. They think it's 12. Then we are going to do the old ball drop after that. You get two ball drops in one night. We have some family friends and some parents who we met from our kids' sports. It's nice to spend time with them," said McSwain.

No matter what ball drop or bar you are at, many say they are lucky for what they have.

"My family means everything to me. They do stuff for me. It's wonderful. I love them," said CJ McSwain.

"For me, the new year is like learning from the mistakes or successes I make the year. Try not to make mistakes again. But we are all human, you know," said Cayetano.

