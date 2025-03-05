San Jose Giants staying put until 2050 in deal that includes stadium upgrades

The Brief The San Jose Giants struck a massive contract extension that will bring about major upgrades. The minor league team plays at the 83-year-old Excite Ballpark, which has a ton history, but in dire need of renovations. The renovations are expected to be complete by the start of 2026.



Minor league baseball will remain in San Jose for the next 25 years under a new agreement.

Ballpark in dire need of upgrades

What they're saying:

The city and the San Jose Giants announced the massive contract extension, along with major improvements to their Excite Ballpark, which they said are necessary to keep the team playing in the 83-year-old facility.

The stadium hosts 66 games a year, as well as community events and fireworks. However, the stadium is aging. Officials said it was well past time for renovations.

Excite Ballpark is one of the oldest stadiums west of the Mississippi.

Built in 1942, it hosted future All-Stars and inspired loyal fans like the Bauske's.

"I've been coming here since 1967," said season ticket holder Bonnie Bauske.

Added Craig Bauske, "We work our schedule around the baseball season. That's how important this is to us."

They said the ballpark is important to preserve. However, with a lot of history, comes a lot of problems.

"We're in an 83-year-old facility that's in desperate need of upgrades. And are quite frankly, past a deadline set by major league baseball in terms of getting the facility up to standards," said San Jose Giants President Ben Taylor.

Contract extension through 2050

Local perspective:

Without those improvements, the team would be at risk. So, the San Jose Giants and the City of San Jose scrambled to strike a deal, both for renovations and a massive contract extension until 2050.

"Securing them for another 25 years is an excellent outcome for citizens of San Jose," said Nanci Klein, the city's director of the Office of Economic Development and Cultural Affairs.

Construction is expected to start soon, with the San Jose Giants tipping in more than $20 million for improvements and the city will reimburse about $5 million of that.

There will be new clubhouses, a new weight room, and new hitting and pitching tunnels. Some changes, like new safety netting and more shade structures, will be ready in a matter of weeks.

"Anybody who comes out to the games, you're going to see all this stuff happening, but it's not going to impact you. You're still going to have your Turkey Mike's Barbecue, your churros, your beer batter. All that stuff will happen this year. We're just going to be building a large-scale project out beyond the left field wall," said Taylor.

The team said ultimately, the community will benefit.

Youth players will get to use the new facilities too. Meanwhile, aside from fixing a few leaks, the old stadium will retain its charm and for that the Bauske's are grateful.

"We were always worried when this was going to end. And I was worried about it. But now I don't have to worry," said Bonnie Bauske.

"It's still going to be an old feeling and an old-fashioned feeling. You're not going to lose that," said Craig Bauske.

The hope is that all the new construction will be completed by the start of the 2026 season.

This year's home opener is April.