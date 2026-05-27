San Jose high school aide arrested for allegedly sexting teen girls

The Brief San Jose police received a report on May 15 that a classroom aide at Branham High School was sending "harmful sexual material" to at least two girls. The aide – later identified as 31-year-old Heriberto Plascencia – was arrested and booked into jail on Thursday. The SJPD said there may be other victims due to Plascencia's "position of trust" as a classroom aide.



A 31-year-old school classroom aide was arrested in San Jose on Thursday. The educator was allegedly sending sexual messages and images to at least two underage girls.

What we know:

San Jose Police Department officers were sent on May 15 to the 1500 block of Branham Lane on reports of a man sending "harmful sexual material" to a girl at a Branham High School.

Police learned from the report that a classroom aide at the school – later identified as 31-year-old Heriberto Plascencia – was allegedly in a relationship with a teen, and had for months sent inappropriate messages and photos to the victim. Plascencia worked at the school as a special needs teacher's aide, and coached the varsity girls' basketball team.

The victim, who has not been identified, came forward to police and reported Plascencia.

Police learned from the report that a classroom aide at the school – later identified as 31-year-old Heriberto Plascencia – was allegedly sending inappropriate messages and conversations to two victims.

During their investigation, police identified a second girl who reported that Plascencia also allegedly victimized her, though the exact allegations were not made clear. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Authorities subsequently obtained a warrant for Plascencia’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for sending harmful materials to a minor and for annoying or molesting a minor.

"We are deeply troubled that an adult in a position of trust engaged in this type of behavior, which is unacceptable and has no place in our community," Branham High School leadership said in a statement.

What they're saying:

"I was kind of shocked. He was kind of a character on campus," Colin Kalanges, a student at Branham High School told KTVU. "He would also go up to students and fist bump them."

"He was really supportive of our teams, so i think it was especially shocking, and really sad that someone so involved in our community could be doing something so disgusting, and gross," Aaron Tsai, who also attends Branham High School said.

A video circulating throughout the campus purportedly shows a group of high school students ambushing Plascencia and attacking him in retaliation for his alleged actions. Investigators have said they're aware of the video, and are looking into it.

"It's pretty shocking, and a lot of people are talking about it," Kalanges said.

What's next:

The SJPD said there may be other victims due to Plascencia's "position of trust" as a classroom aide.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Widmer of SJPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 4581@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-3214.

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