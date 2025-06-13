'You got to have faith': San Jose man paralyzed in hit-and-run shares story of recovery

A San Jose man is now paralyzed and faces a long road to recovery after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early this week.

Jeffrey Garmany was riding his motorcycle, on his way to work, when the crash happened.

He's cautioning drivers to slow down.

The 34-year-old is being treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's ICU.

He says he has dark moments, but that he has a lot of support from his doctors and nurses, as well as his family and friends.

With his mother Lori and wife Laura by his side in his hospital room, Garmany is finding strength to fight for a full recovery.

"My hands are in tremendous pain. My feet are in tremendous pain, and I'm not feeling well right now," said Garmany.

Every morning, he rides his motorcycle to work, which is only minutes away from his home.



KTVU obtained surveillance video which shows the man on his bike just seconds before the crash on Monday, shortly before 6 a.m.

"This guy runs a stop sign right in front of me," he said. "I tried to swerve out of the way and at the same time, he was making an illegal u-turn and slammed on the brakes in the middle of the road."

Police say that the driver's actions led to the crash and that he fled the scene.

"I felt alone, lying in the middle of the street. I was faced down, and I can see cars driving by me. And I was asking and yelling for help," he said.

Garmany gives thanks to a neighbor who called 911.

Garmany's mother, Lori, canvassed the neighborhood hours after the crash and collected evidence, including surveillance videos of a black sedan that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle that was taken shortly before the crash.

Police confirmed that her detective work helped lead investigators to suspect Misael Lara-Moya on Wednesday, just two days after the crash.

He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony hit-and-run.



"I was ecstatic. I cried my eyes out," she said. "I was so grateful. I was so thankful because this is going to be a long journey."

The 34-year-old's injuries include a damaged spinal cord, a broken neck and a broken left arm.

"I'm going to be with him, support him, and hold his hand every moment," said Jeffrey's wife Laura.

Jeffrey and his wife are avid hikers.

They love the outdoors.

He says their wedding photo in his hospital room fuels his determination to walk again.

"You got to have faith in every moment in life. Everything will always be okay," he said.

He had already bought tickets to hike Mt. Whitney near Sequoia National Park on July 4th.

While he won't make it this year, he said there's always next year.

Garmany says he wants the suspect to be kept behind bars so he can not harm anyone else.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

