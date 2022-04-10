Home Depot fire in San Jose visible from space

A blaze that ravaged a San Jose Home Depot on Saturday was so massive it could be seen from outer space.

Crews remained on the scene Sunday as the fire was still smoldering and producing smoke. The National Weather Service said images from space showed a heat signature just south of San Jose during the early hours of the fire.

A pet hospital in the area had been evacuated, and a meeting place was announced for owners to pick up their sick animals, authorities said.

San Jose Fire Department said those in the area should remain indoors with windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke in the air.

No injuries had been reported from the 5-alarm fire.

It is unclear exactly when or how it started, as SJFD continues their investigation.